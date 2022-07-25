Officials with Glenview, Illinois-based Highland Ventures Ltd. announced the company — perhaps best known for its Marco’s Pizza — will relocate its headquarters to Brentwood.
According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the move will represent a $8.2 million investment and is expected to yield about 80 jobs.
The announcement comes after Highland Ventures in June announced it would establish a presence in the Nashville area.
Founded in 1984, Highland Ventures Ltd. is a holding company to brands in the restaurant, fitness, video rental and commercial real estate industries. Today, the company employs roughly 2,500 people across the country. In addition to Marco’s Pizza its holdings include Family Veterinary Group, Stay Fit 24, Highland Pure Water & Ice and Legacy Commercial Property.
Marco’s Pizza locations can be found in more than 30 states and in Puerto Rico.
"The greater Nashville region is turning into a foodservice, health care and real estate hub that fits our growth strategy across all business lines. We are thrilled to be opening a new Highland Ventures corporate office in Brentwood,” Keith Hoogland, Highland Ventures president and CEO and a Vanderbilt University graduate, said in the release.
TDEC Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said that, since 2018, the department has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in more than 40,000 job commitments and about $7 billion in capital investment.
The release does not note any incentives TDEC might be providing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In