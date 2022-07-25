Officials with Glenview, Illinois-based Highland Ventures Ltd. announced the company — perhaps best known for its Marco’s Pizza — will relocate its headquarters to Brentwood.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the move will represent a $8.2 million investment and is expected to yield about 80 jobs.

