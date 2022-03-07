The Sutler Saloon will close after Saturday, March 13, concluding a seven-year run in Melrose.
A release does not offer a reason for the ceasing of operations at the business, which is located at 2800 Eighth Ave. S. in a 1940s building. However, a replacement restaurant is eyed for the space.
Austin Ray, owner of A.Ray Hospitality, and Joe, Gary and David Parkes of The Parkes Companies opened The Sutler in September 2014. The restaurant, bar and live music venue was a reimagined version of what previously had been a Nashville staple located in one of the city’s most recognized modernist commercial buildings.
Relatedly, the nearby Melrose Billiard Parlor will continue conducting business. The pool hall and bar has been in consistent operations since it opened in the 1940s, with Ray and The Parkes Companies having assumed the lease for the space in 2016.
“It was a piece of history for many longtime Nashvillians,” Ray said of The Sutler. “Being open forever is not the only measure of success, and I’m so grateful to our team at The Sutler, our loyal guests and the many talented musicians who played our stage.
“Although this is painful, there are bright spots to this story,” Ray added, noting Sutler employees will be offered comparable jobs at A.Ray Hospitality brands M.L.Rose, Von Elrod’s and Melrose Billiard Parlor.
In addition, Bluegrass Brunch will transition to Von Elrod’s from The Sutler in April.
Ray said “an established locally owned restaurant” will be taking The Sutler’s space with details forthcoming.
