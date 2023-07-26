Italian lingerie retailer Intimissimi — for which international celebrity Jennifer Lopez serves as spokeswoman — will open a shop at The Mall at Green Hills.
The retail business, which will be the first in Tennessee, will take a space that previously has been, in part, home to Morphe.
The United States is home to approximately 51 Intimissimi retail shops, according to the company website. The cities in which are located a Intimissimi and within closest proximity to Nashville are Dallas and Arlington, Va., both of which are about 665 miles from Music City.
Neither Atlanta nor Chicago offers the luxe brand. Ten of the 14 states with Intimissimi are located in the eastern time zone.
Though recognized for its women’s clothing, Intimissimi also offers some men’s clothing (such as boxers and swimsuits).
A permit, valued at $250,000, is being sought to allow for upgrades to the space. New York’s Archytecx is designing the space.
“This is an exciting brand, and their visibility continues to grow, especially with Jennifer Lopez as an ambassador,” Norah Buikstra, general manager at The Mall at Green Hills, emailed the Post. “Intimissimi will offer both women’s and men’s clothing, intimates, and timeless basics, yet there is nothing like this store in our center and we believe our customers will love this boutique.”
Buikstra said The Mall at Green Hills, with an address of 2126 Abbott Martin Road, is home to 57 retailers that are found nowhere else in Nashville.
CapStar sees quarterly net income rise
CapStar Financial Holdings has reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the recently ended quarter.
According to a release from the Nashville banking company, this compares to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, and to net income of $10 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for Q2 was 0.98 percent and 8.95 percent, respectively.
CapStar reported total Q2 revenue of $28.8 million compared to the Q1 revenue of $29.5 million. Second quarter net interest income decreased $0.6 million from the mark of the prior quarter to $22.6 million while noninterest income declined $0.1 million to $6.2 million.
Second quarter average earning assets increased $48.8 million to $2.97 billion from the figure of the first quarter.
Truxton reports net income increase
Truxton Corp. has announced second quarter net income of $4.5 million, or $1.53 per diluted share.
According to a release, this compares to $4.1 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the figure of the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 8 percent and 9 percent, respectively, compared to the marks of the second quarter of 2022.
Non-interest income grew to $4.8 million in Q2, an increase of 6 percent from the figure of the first quarter and 13 percent higher in comparison to the quarterly mark of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93 percent of non-interest income in the second quarter compared to 94 percent in Q1 and 95 percent in the same period of 2022.
Gross loans rose by less than 1 percent to $628 million at quarter’s end compared to $626 million on March 31. Gross loans were up 10 percent compared to $570 million on June 30, 2022.
Total deposits increased by 2 percent — from $771 million at March 31 to $790 million at June 30 — and were 1 percent higher in comparison to $782 million at June 30, 2022.
“Truxton had another great quarter despite the challenges facing financial institutions,” company Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb said in the release. “Net interest margin compressed but our resilient business model with significant non-interest income allowed for continued earnings growth. Our home market of Nashville continues to experience exceptional strength, supporting our growth and credit quality.”
Truxton Corp is the parent company for Truxton Trust Company.
Centerstone adds six to its board of directors
Nonprofit mental health and substance use disorder services provider Centerstone has announced Linda Rosenberg has joined its board.
According to a release, Rosenberg serves as the executive director of external relations for the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry where she works on planning and execution, identifying and promoting program opportunities, and federal, state and local partnerships.
Previously, Rosenberg served as the president and chief executive officer for the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, the official trade association of the nation’s safety net mental health and addiction treatment organizations.
“We are thrilled that Linda is joining our board of directors,” David Guth, Centerstone chief executive officer, said in the release. “She brings a new caliber of expertise to Centerstone and we’re looking forward to seeing how she helps us amplify our impact on the greater behavioral health space.”
In addition, Centerstone has named the following five other new board members:
• Dr. Hannah Dudney, women’s health physician consultant, Tennessee Department of Health
• Jacob Giesecke, member, Kaalberg Giesecke PLLC
• Shane McSimov, co-founder and chief executive officer, XMTP Labs
• Jacob Tate, owner and principle broker, The Tate Brokerage
• Mary Wilson, community volunteer
Each Centerstone board member is appointed to a renewable three-year term and serves in a voluntary capacity.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.