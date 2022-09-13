New York-based women’s high-end fashion retailer Kirna Zabete will open in March in Green Hills in the building last home to Shindigs & Celebrations.

According to a release, this will be Kirna Zabete’s fifth location, with sixth and seventh locations in Miami’s Design District and NYC’s Madison Avenue, respectively, slated to open in late 2023.

Beth

Beth Buccini

