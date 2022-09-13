New York-based women’s high-end fashion retailer Kirna Zabete will open in March in Green Hills in the building last home to Shindigs & Celebrations.
According to a release, this will be Kirna Zabete’s fifth location, with sixth and seventh locations in Miami’s Design District and NYC’s Madison Avenue, respectively, slated to open in late 2023.
Existing locations include SoHo, New York; Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; East Hampton, New York; and Palm Beach, Florida.
Kirna Zabête (pronounced “keer-nah zah-bett”) was founded in 1999 by Beth Buccini, who previously worked as an assistant fashion editor at Mirabella Magazine and as a fashion editor at New York Magazine.
Buccini has led Kirna Zabete in collaborations with Target, Nine West, Gilt and Birkenstock. She designs a Kirna Zabete line of clothes and accessories as well, selling exclusively in her stores and via an e-commerce site.
The first Kirna Zabete opened in 1999 at 96 Greene St. in New York City’s SoHo district. In 2013, Buccini moved the flagship store to a larger space at 477 Broome St.
The Green Hills Kirna Zabete will operate at 2001 Warfield Drive from 4,200 square feet of space. The architect is Nashville-based Daniels + Chandler, and the interior design is being handled by Steven Gambrel of SR Gambrel, who has collaborated with Buccini at the other KZ locations.
Nashville-based Elliott Kyle brokered the lease deal, terms of which are not being disclosed. Kyle, Rob Lowe and McClain Towery paid $4.8 million for the building in March (read here).
Buccini’s husband, Rob, is a real estate developer whose The Buccini/Pollin Group owns the Virgin Hotel in Midtown Nashville.
“As they were working on the project, [Rob] kept talking about how the city was just exploding,” Buccini said in the release. “I started visiting with him and absolutely fell in love. The energy in Nashville is positively electric. I’m from the South originally, so Nashville felt very familiar to me immediately. I’m super excited to get to know this town and the community even better.”
Shindigs, a retail business focused on parties and events, now operates nearby at 4004 Hillsboro Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In