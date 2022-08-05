New York-based F. Schumacher & Co. — an international interior design company known for its high-end work with traditional and antique furniture, materials and decor — will establish a showroom in Wedgewood-Houston.
According to a permit, the company will take space in a former warehouse, located at 609 Merritt Ave. and undergoing major changes. A Schumacher spokesperson emailed the Post a mid-October opening is eyed.
Established in 1889 and with a major office in Fort Mill, South Carolina, F. Schumacher & Co. bills itself as the only supplier of 19th century decorative textiles that remains privately owned and managed by direct descendants of its founder. The company sells fabric, wall covering, trimming, floor covering, finished goods, furniture, accessories, paint and print media/social/digital platforms via a quintet of divisions: Schumacher, Patterson Flynn Martin, Backdrop, Freddie and Frederic. F. Schumacher & Co.
Nashville will land the Schumacher brand, with the showroom business to operate from about 2,500 square feet of space at the Merritt Avenue building. A permit, valued at $350,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space.
Schumacher offers 15 corporate showrooms (Nashville seemingly will be No. 16) in the U.S. and another 34 agent showrooms in the nation and in various international locales. The Schumacher showroom operating in a city with the closest proximity to Nashville is located in Atlanta
Local commercial real estate broker Chad Grout owns the 0.44-acre property in which the showroom will operate, having paid $1.85 million for it in April 2019. The building is located two properties to the west of Corsair Distillery.
Elam Freeman, founder and principal of Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented Schumacher in the lease transaction, terms of which are not being disclosed.
Grout, founder and principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, previously offered the 10,000-square-foot warehouse for sale in late 2020 for $3.95 million (read here). However, he later pivoted, deciding instead to reinvent the structure. Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture (design) and Carter Group (construction manager) are participating in the effort.
