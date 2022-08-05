New York-based F. Schumacher & Co. — an international interior design company known for its high-end work with traditional and antique furniture, materials and decor — will establish a showroom in Wedgewood-Houston.

According to a permit, the company will take space in a former warehouse, located at 609 Merritt Ave. and undergoing major changes. A Schumacher spokesperson emailed the Post a mid-October opening is eyed.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

