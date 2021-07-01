The owners of New York City-based fashion accessories retail chain Stoney Clover Lane are preparing to open a shop in 12South in late summer.
The retail business will operate at 2707 12th Ave. S. in the space previously, and briefly, occupied in late 2019 by Goop (Gwyneth Paltrow's fashion retail concept). The building once was home to musical instrument retailer Corner Music, with the future Stoney Clover Lane space sandwiched by clothing retailers Madewell and Marine Layer.
Sisters Kendall Glazer and Libby Glazer, both Tulane University graduates, serve as co-CEOs and co-creative directors of Stoney Clover Lane, having started the brand in 2009 and opened the first store in 2019. The shops offer customizable pouches, duffels, backpacks, luggage tags, passport cases, phone cases, notebooks and laptop cases.
Stoney Clover Lane stores are located in New York City (in the West Village on Bleeker Street); Palm Beach, Florida; East Hampton, N.Y.; Newport Beach, California; and New Orleans, according to the company website. The New Orleans shop opened in February.
A permit, valued at about $234,500, has been issued to allow for the build-out.
The Glazers emailed the Post the following: "Nashville is so fun and exciting [and] we’re so inspired by the city itself. It’s quickly become one of our favorite cities to visit, and we think both Nashville locals and visitors will have so much fun customizing with us.”
