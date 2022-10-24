Downtown restaurant The Twelve Thirty Club has added Matt Dickerson as director of operations and Jonathan Ross as wine director.
Dickerson has worked with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Spago and CUT, among others. Throughout his 20-plus-year career, and according to a release, Dickerson has opened more than 20 restaurants, coordinated dinner receptions for three U.S. presidents and worked with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Thomas Keller, as well as five master sommeliers.
“I cannot believe I’m able to be a part of this amazing project,” Dickerson said in the release. “What we’re going to bring to Upper Broadway has never been done before and we’re hoping the guests are going to love it as much as we do.”
The New Jersey-born Ross is a master sommelier who previously spent about 12 years working in the New York restaurant industry, including a five-year stint as the head sommelier at Eleven Madison Park. That stay culminated in the restaurant’s rise to the top spot on the San Pellegrino 50 Best Restaurant List.
Ross and wife Jane Lopes (also a master sommelier) spent three years in Melbourne, where he worked with Rockpool Dining Group as beverage director. While in Australia, Ross curated the Qantas in-flight and lounge offering and launched boutique wine label Micro Wines.
Upon returning to the U.S., Ross and Lopes founded Legend Imports, which represents 30 boutique Australian producers distributed nationally. The duo’s book How to Drink Australian will release in the U.S., U.K. and Australia in summer 2023.
Ross has been featured in numerous trade publications and on TV documentary series Uncorked. Ross also contributes to the Hue Society and The VinGuard, and has won the GuildSomm TopSomm.
“I’ve been looking forward to getting involved with the wine program at The Twelve Thirty Club,” Ross said. “Guests will be able to enjoy something they’ve always loved or try something totally new — no matter what our guests are seeking, we will be able to accommodate with a new and ever-changing wine list.”
Cledis Burgers, Fatbelly Pretzel Bakery & Deli open
Cledis Burgers has opened on South Nashville’s fringe, while Fatbelly Pretzel Bakery & Deli will be unveiled this week in East Nashville.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Shane Nasby, former founder and pitmaster at HoneyFire BBQ, has opened Cledis Burgers in the former home of Various Artists Brewing Co. at 1011 Elm Hill Pike.
Cledis offers 23 beers on tap and a food menu focused on burgers, none priced more than $10.
The flagship Cledis Burger features a griddle-smashed quarter-pound patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a remoulade.
Other specialty burgers include the Skippy Thai Yay, a burger served with spicy pepper jack cheese, bacon and a Thai peanut butter sauce, and the Tiga Ranch Burger topped with pickle fries and ranch dressing.
Cledis Burgers is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Sundays.
Additionally, chef Levon Wallace and wife Kim are preparing to open Fatbelly Pretzel Bakery & Deli on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 921 Gallatin Ave. The Wallaces have partnered with Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker as an investor and adviser in the operation, which will operate from the space formerly occupied by Status Dough.
Wallace previously oversaw the kitchen at Cochon Butcher in Germantown.
The Fatbelly menu focuses on sandwiches on house-baked pretzel bread, filled with a choice of bacon and cheddar, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, jalapeño and cheddar, pepperoni and mozzarella or pesto and provolone. Also offered is a breakfast sandwich — made from a pretzel roll, house-made maple bacon, cheesy eggs and hashbrowns — and three types of salads.
Hawaiian-style poke restaurant set for Nashville
Florida-based Hawaiian-style poke eatery Island Fin Poke has tapped Nashville for its first Tennessee location.
Nashville Business Journal reports a location and opening date have not yet been announced.
A fast-casual concept led by CEO and co-founder Mark Setterington, Island Fin Poke is eyeing 40 locations to be operational by year’s end, NBJ reports, citing a news release.
Island Fin Poke was established in 2016.