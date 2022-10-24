Downtown restaurant The Twelve Thirty Club has added Matt Dickerson as director of operations and Jonathan Ross as wine director.

Dickerson has worked with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group, Spago and CUT, among others. Throughout his 20-plus-year career, and according to a release, Dickerson has opened more than 20 restaurants, coordinated dinner receptions for three U.S. presidents and worked with celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Thomas Keller, as well as five master sommeliers.

Matt Dickerson TTC.jpg

Matt Dickerson
Jonathan Ross TTC.jpg

Jonathan Ross