Tampa-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain Capital Tacos has announced its plan to expand into five new markets, including Nashville.
In addition, the company will be looking to grow its Capital Tacos Express offering. With each new market, the company creates an additional taco flavor inspired by the community, a press release reads.
"Our goal with building the Capital Tacos brand is direct and comprehensive. We never felt the restaurant industry was in need of another taco shop, but it was in desperate need of a company that rewards hard work, is based on inclusivity and remembers to have fun along the way," Josh Luger, co-owner and operator partner of Capital Tacos, said in the release.
Capital Tacos is also expanding to Orlando, Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte.
Chicken Salad Chick expands to Smyrna, 20th Tennessee location
Fast-casual chicken salad restaurant Chicken Salad Chick is set to open its newest location at 372 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.
This will make the company’s 20th location in Tennessee and seventh in the Nashville metro area, according to a release.
The Smyna location will offer drive-thru and dine-in options. For the location’s opening on Tuesday, April 19, the restaurant will offer free chicken salad monthly for 12 months to the first 100 guests, according to a press release.
"We are grateful for our fans in the Nashville area who support Chicken Salad Chick's growth and have encouraged us to expand to Smyrna," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick.
The company was founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008 and now has more than 200 restaurants in 17 states.
Italian steakhouse to open in Bellevue
Fortuna Italian Steakhouse will soon open in Bellevue, according to Nashville Business Journal.
Owned by officials with Nashville's Corner Pub parent, Luckey Hospitality, Foruna is billed as a fine dining restaurant. Tabor Luckey serves as president and owner of Luckey Hospitality.
The food will be supplied mostly by Luckey Hospitality's commercial kitchen, which produces food for its restaurants and 27 others.
The restaurant will be located at 8100 Highway 100 and is set to open by early May.
