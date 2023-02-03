Nashville-based Prince’s Hot Chicken opens Friday in Knoxville in partnership with Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
The businesses will operate in tandem and within the same building at 745 N. Broadway in the city’s Fourth & Gill district, according to multiple Knoxville media reports.
Founded in Johnson City, Yee-Haw also has a headquarters in Nashville at 423 Sixth Ave. S. The SoBro building from which the brewery and sister business Ole Smokey Distillery operate is part of the former Madison Smith Naturally auto dealership campus.
A Prince’s Hot Chicken also operates at the SoBro Yee-Haw, as does White Duck Taco Shop, which is based in Asheville, North Carolina.
André Prince Jeffries assumed control of the family-named business in 1980 (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene). Joe Baker founded Yee-Haw in mid-2015.
The Knoxville Prince’s and Yee-Haw are located near several other breweries, including Crafty Bastard, Geezers, Next Level, Schulz Brau and Xul.
Doughbird opens in ex-California Pizza space
Restaurateur Sam Fox has opened Doughbird Pizza & Chicken in the former California Pizza Kitchen space at Hill Center Green Hills.
Fox — whose Fox Restaurant Concepts brands North Italia (Mall at Green Hills), Blanco Cocina + Cantina (Fifth + Broad) and The Twelve Thirty Club (Fifth + Broad) offer a local presence — operates a Doughbird in Phoenix and will soon open one later this year in Tucson.
The Doughbird menu offers chicken tenders, Detroit-style square pan pizza and rotisserie chicken and wings. Toppings included caramelized onions, mozzarella, arugula and truffle, butternut squash and herb ricotta, with sauces such as spicy buffalo, lemon and roasted garlic and umami.
“We're so excited to continue the growth in Nashville and open at Hill Center Green Hills," Fox said in a release. "Doughbird is such a fun place to be. You really can't go wrong with delicious pizza, crispy chicken, a good happy hour — there's something for everyone!"
Founded in the early 2000s, Fox Restaurant Concepts offers 11 concepts with a collective more than 60 locations. Its other brands are True Food Kitchen (which offers a presence in Green Hills) and Flower Child.
H.G. Hill Realty Co. owns the building from which Doughbird operates.
The Green Hills California Pizza Kitchen closed in mid-2020 as its parent company faced financial concerns due to the pandemic. The brand remains operational in various markets, including in Cool Springs.