Local restaurateurs and brothers Ryan Poli and Matthew Poli will open Iggy’s in Wedgewood-Houston in spring 2023.
Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Iggy’s (stylized as “iggy’s”) will serve pastas, sauces and wines, and feature a small market with raw pastas, sauces and cheeses.
Iggy’s will be located at 609 Merritt Ave. in a updated building owned by locally based commercial real estate broker and investor Chad Grout, owner of Urban Grout (read more here).
The Polis are known locally for their work with The Catbird Seat, which they left at 2018’s end. Several investors in Iggys’ were regulars at that Midtown restaurant.
The Scene reports the Iggy’s moniker pays tribute to a defunct Chicago restaurant that was a popular late-night hangout for hospitality workers who had ended their shifts elsewhere.
JW Marriott Nashville taps Ford as executive chef
JW Marriott Nashville has announced Chef John Ford’s promotion to executive chef of the hotel’s culinary operations.
According to a release, Ford previously served as executive sous chef. He will oversee the hotel’s event catering, in-room dining, Stompin’ Grounds Restaurant and Cumberland Bar alongside Chef Simon Bowker, vice president of culinary.
The release does not note either if Ford replaces somebody or if the position is new to the Turnberry Associates-owned hotel.
Ford joined JW Marriott Nashville in April 2018 as its executive sous chef.
In 2008, Ford received a Bachelor of Science degree in food service management following his earning in 2006 of an Associate of Science degree in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University in Miami.
Following his studies, Ford worked as both sous chef and senior sous chef of banquets at the Turnberry-owned Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Additionally, he served as executive sous chef for Chef Michael Mina’s Stripsteak in Miami and as chef de cuisine at The Ritz Carlton in Sarasota.
“We are thrilled to promote Chef Ford to executive chef at JW Marriott, a role he is deserving of from his years of culinary service bringing our guests nourishing, wholesome and flavorful food and beverage options,” JW Marriott Nashville General Manager Fabrizio Calvo said in the release. “His dedication to providing guests with an imaginative dining experience and ensuring the highest quality ingredients has inspired our team.”
Located at 201 Eighth Ave. S., JW Marriott Nashville offers 533 guestrooms and features restaurant and steakhouse Bourbon Steak.
Fox preps opening of Fifth + Broadway’s Pushing Daisies
Restaurateur Sam Fox has announced Pushing Daisies, his first bar concept, will open Nov. 17 in a space positioned below his Mexican restaurant Blanco Cocina + Cantina at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
Fox’s Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts created the concept, and Atlanta-based architecture firm Smith Hanes has designed the space.
Pushing Daisies will offer a stage for DJ sets and a drinks menu focused on margaritas and agave aperitifs.
A release notes Pushing Daisies will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. until late night.
“With this menu, our team has sought new and innovative ways to put unique twists on classics while having our house-made, fresh ingredients shine through,” Aubrey Mansene, Fox Restaurant Concepts director of beverage, said in the release. “We’ve got something for everyone and want to guide our guests out of their comfort zone to try something new.”
Dawn Coffee Shop & Market to open in Bode
Downtown boutique hotel Bode Nashville will open Dawn Coffee Shop & Market on Nov. 19.
According to a release, the café will operate Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Formerly home to Howell Park condominiums, the repurposed building from which Bode operates has an address of 401 President Ronald Reagan Way (Second Ave. S.) in downtown’s Rutledge Hill district.
Dawn Coffee Shop & Market will serve coffee, breakfast, lunch and cocktails. The market offers local packaged goods and travel necessities.