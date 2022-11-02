Local restaurateurs and brothers Ryan Poli and Matthew Poli will open Iggy’s in Wedgewood-Houston in spring 2023.

Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports Iggy’s (stylized as “iggy’s”) will serve pastas, sauces and wines, and feature a small market with raw pastas, sauces and cheeses.

