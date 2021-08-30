An Oscar’s Taco Shop is planned for a located about 1.5 miles from downtown Nashville.
The shop will be located at 521 Fesslers Lane in a building last home to a Wendy’s. A permit, valued at $5,000, has been issued to allow for the build-out of the space.
The Nashville area is home to nine Oscar’s Taco shops, which offer what the parent company bills as Southern California Mexican cuisine. The downtown location is perhaps best known and established. Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna and Murfreesboro also boast locations of the small local chain.
Arizona is also home to the chain, which began operations in 1983.
Columbus pizza chain Donatos looking to expand locally
Officials with Donatos Pizza are looking to add multiple franchised locations in Tennessee, including in the Nashville area.
QSR.com reports the Columbus, Ohio-area-based parent company of the pizza chain is looking for six to 10 multi-unit operators across the state. Donatos seeks to unveil the first of three locations in the Knoxville area by summer’s end and wants more than 20 additional locations statewide in the future.
A Donatos Pizza restaurant (pictured) opened in early 2016 in a small building located at 1915 Broadway in Midtown. In addition, Murfreesboro and Knoxville have locations of the chain.
Bojangles food truck bound for Nashville
Nashville is slated for a Bojangles food truck this fall.
The Charlotte Observer earlier this month reported the fast-food chain will conduct its initial stop in Centennial Park. The report offers no date but the Tennessee Craft Fair annually offers food trucks and it will be held Oct. 8-10.
Charlotte-based Bojangles operates 70 stores in Tennessee and five in the Nashville area, the Observer notes, citing the company website. The company focuses on fried chicken and biscuits.
