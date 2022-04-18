Local commercial real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble has announced Bay 6, a craft cocktail-focused micro-bar, will open April 30 at The Wash in East Nashville.
Located at 1101 McKennie Ave. and fronting Gallatin Avenue, The Wash provides alternative options to chefs and restaurant owners who may not want to (or be able to) invest heavily in a permanent, conventional space. As such, Cauble said the operators can incubate their food and beverage businesses via, if they choose, short-term leases.
In addition to cocktails, the Bay 6 beverage menu will feature local beers and “sustainable” wines.
Beau Gaultier will serve as Bay 6 bar manager and head of operations. He brings bartending experience from work in Louisiana and at Nashville's Pinewood Social.
Cauble serves as founder of Hamilton Development and The Cauble Group. Joining him in operating Bar 6 are Gaultier, Patrick Foster and Michelle Anderson. The latter two are owners of Foster Investment Group, with Foster also a commercial real estate broker with The Cauble Group.
Read more about The Wash here.
Work set for Lower Broad building to house honky-tonk
Work is underway on Chief’s, a honky-tonk to be affiliated with country-rock musician Eric Church and located in the Lower Broadway building once home to retail business Cotton-Eyed Joe.
To open in 2023, the restaurant, bar and live music venue will be located at 200 Broadway and undertaken as a partnership with building owner AJ Capital Partners and Church.
The team has landed a permit, valued at more than $863,000, that will allow for interior demolition.
Of note, Chief’s will house a BBQ restaurant to be overseen by James Beard Award-winning chef Rodney Scott.
Based in Nashville and led by Ben Weprin, AJC paid $24.5 million for the five-story building in October 2021.
The name “Chief’s” is derived from Church’s 2011-released album “Chief,” one of seven albums from the musician. Known for music sometimes classified as outlaw country, Church has collaborated with Jason Aldean, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley McBryde and Merle Haggard, among others.
Constructed in 1900 and sitting on 0.09 acres, the primarily brick building ranks among the larger structures in The District. It spans about 19,500 square feet and is located catty-corner from the building home to Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery. The long-closed Cotton-Eyed Joe offered clothing, records and souvenirs.
