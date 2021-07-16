Mexican taqueria Chilangos will open Friday at Assembly Food Hall in downtown’s Fifth + Broadway
According to a release, Chilangos Chef Joel Mendoza has been inspired by Mexico City street food and creates “authentic street-style tacos featuring homemade tortillas and fresh ingredients.” Chilangos’ specialties include pollo al pastor and barbacoa tacos, birria quesataco, spit-grilled meat and salsas made from scratch.
Mendoza has cooked at both L’Olivier and Pujol, with the latter generally considered one of the world’s most respected restaurants. Wall Street Journal once named it the best restaurant in Mexico City.
“We are excited to bring this real Mexican taqueria to Nashville. Our priority was to introduce a partner with true respect for tradition because we felt there was an opportunity to be the best in the market,” Kulsoom Klavon, vice president of curation at The Food Hall Co., said in the release. “Chilangos adds authentic flavor and culture to the range of eateries we’ve already curated at Assembly Food Hall.”
Mendoza operates two Chilangos in Dallas. The space he is taking at Assembly Food Hall previously was unoccupied.
Assembly Food Hall opened in May and is home to more than 30 eateries and bars, as well as a rooftop bar and concert venue.
TailGate opens pizza slice shop
TailGate Brewery has opened a full-service pizza slice shop outside its main taproom and brewing facility in West Davidson County.
According to a release, The Shack out Back will feature cheese, pepperoni and veggie pie slices and will be operational Mondays through Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. The slice shop has its own exterior access on the site of the brewery at 7300 Charlotte Pike.
The Shack out Back’s draft menu features 16 TailGate beers, seltzers and ciders. The full 30-item draft list and menu remain within the taproom.
TailGate is the only Davidson County Brewery that has two satellite taprooms (in this case, one in Midtown and the other in East Nashville). Bearded Iris and Southern Grist have one each. Fat Bottom, located in The Nations, will soon have a satellite taproom on the city’s east side.
Chuy’s to open in Maryland Farms
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's will open in Brentwood in August — the Austin-based chain’s fifth Middle Tennessee location.
Chuy’s will operate from the Maryland Farms building that formerly housed O'Charley's at 100 East Park Drive.
According to a release, Chuy's opened its first location outside of Texas in 2009 in Cool Springs. Expansion has yielded eateries in Nashville (Midtown) and Murfreesboro.
Chuy's Brentwood will be open for lunch and dinner Sundays-Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re so excited to bring Chuy’s to Maryland Farms to help meet the growing demand for authentic Tex-Mex among families and professionals in the area,” Lee Spelta, Chuy’s Brentwood owner/operator, said in the release.
Chuy's was founded in 1982, with the publicly traded company operating about 100 restaurants in 19 states.
