The Gulch space previously home to Pemrose and Fin and Pearl and anchoring the ground floor of mixed-use tower Twelve Twelve is slated to see the opening of upscale Italian restaurant Luogo on Nov. 17.

As the Post reported in May, Luogo will be New York-based restaurateur Anthony Scotto’s first concept located outside the Empire State.

