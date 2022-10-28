The Grilled Cheeserie will close its East Nashville location Monday, after ceasing operations with its Franklin location earlier this month, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reports.
Owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan have regained full control of the company after several years of operating under the umbrella of Fresh Hospitality, which serves as parent company for Nashville restaurants including Biscuit Love, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Vui’s Kitchen and Hugh Baby’s.
The Grilled Cheeserie is set to continue with its 2003 Belcourt Ave. location in Hillsboro Village and its food truck. The east side locale has operated at 975 Main St. at Hunters Station.
“We are heartbroken to say good-bye to the community we have made at both locations," the Bogans wrote in an email announcement. "We have worked hard to ensure any staff we could not keep have opportunities available to them with our industry friends who are so lucky to have them on their teams.”
Edley’s to Donelson
Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened its seventh and largest location in Donelson on Monday at 2719 Lebanon Pike.
"Donelson is a neighborhood that embodies our values, community and Southern hospitality to the highest degree,” owner and founder Will Newman said in a release. “It was no question that we wanted to establish roots in this community, and we look forward to inviting our neighbors in to experience all things Edley’s for years to come.”
The Post reported in August that the company was anticipating a Donelson location.
Two Detroit restaurant slated for Capitol View
Joe Vicari Restaurant Group has landed a permit valued at $3.75 million to open two restaurants at Capitol View. Joe Muer Seafood and Andiamo Presto will share a 13,000 square feet located at 500 11th Ave N.
The two restaurants will have separate dining rooms, though share a kitchen.
The Post previously reported that the restaurants are slated to open in January 2023. The restaurants will represent the company’s first foray into Tennessee.
Korean fried chicken to Nashville
Officials with New York-based Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon have announced plans to open six locations in the Nashville area, including Murfreesboro, Franklin and Smyrna, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The first location is set to open this year.
Restaurateurs Neng "Alan" Lan and Xuefang Chen will serve as franchisees for the restaurant.
“Bonchon and the Nashville community are a perfect pair culturally. With Neng and Xuefang’s dedication to cultivating a presence for our brand in this city, we know it won’t take long until they have a community of fans at their restaurants,” Greg Buchanan, senior vice president of development at Bonchon, said in a release.