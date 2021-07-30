Nashville-based entrepreneur Edward Stevenson has opened two Kijiji Coffee venues at Nashville International Airport.
According to a release, the larger Kijiji lounge is located in concourse A and is a 687-square-foot lounge. The smaller operation is located in concourse B and provides cafe services in 400 square feet.
A graduate of Tennessee State University, Stevenson began Kijiji (Swahili for “village”) in 1997 on Jefferson Street in a leased space. By 2001, he had constructed his own building, also on Jefferson, in what was believed to have been the first new construction on the historic street in 30 years.
Stevenson, who also offers wholesale coffee distribution and kiosk/concession operations, is known for having been the exclusive specialty coffee provider the Tennessean Titans franchise from 1999 to 2015 with six locations throughout Nissan Stadium. Furthermore, Kijiji also operated a kiosk in the downtown storefront of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.
Little Harpeth to have BNA presence
R.S. Lipman Brewing, the family-owned business that operates local brewery companies Hap & Harry’s Tennessee Beer, Little Harpeth Brewing and Turtle Anarchy, has landed a permit related to a Nashville International Airport location.
Specifically, the permit references a 1,883-square-foot space in Terminal B for Little Harpeth. Nashville-based Wellspring Builders will handle the job, with the permit valued at about $784,000.
The work comes after Lipman announced in January the acquisition of Little Harpeth Brewing and Turtle Anarchy (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.