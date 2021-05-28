Hillsboro Village cannabidiol (CBD)-centric café Anzie Blue has named Star Maye as executive chef.
According to a release, Maye (pictured) brings more than 20 years of culinary experience to her new post, having previously held leadership positions at The Palm, City Winery and the Governor’s Club.
A graduate of the Culinary Institute, Maye creates various dishes inspired by her passion for and knowledge of soul food. She is veteran of the U.S. Navy and has garnered accolades that include winning the Gulf Coast BBQ Festival and earning first runner-up for the Culinary Fight Club.
“I am confident that our guests will be in great hands with Star as our executive chef,” Marcie Van Mol, co-owner of Anzie Blue, said in the release. “You would be hard-pressed to find a more qualified and respected woman in our community, and I look forward to seeing her strengthen Anzie Blue’s commitment to high-quality service.”
Anzie Blue is located at 2111 Belcourt Ave.
Brock’s The Continental set to debut at Grand Hyatt
Local chef and veteran restaurateur Sean Brock will debut The Continental at Grand Hyatt Nashville on Friday, May 28.
According to a release, Brock will focus on continental cuisine and classic American fare that remains timeless.
To be located on the entry level of the Hyatt, located at 10th Avenue North and Broadway, The Continental will be open to both hotel guests and locals.
“The idea behind this restaurant is to embrace and be inspired by the original great American hotel restaurants and to invigorate the spirit of those historic dishes in a new way,” Brock, a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author perhaps best known for his work with Husk, said in the release. “Over the past year during the pandemic, we’ve been craving the restaurant experience that makes us feel excited and taken care of. We want to remind everyone what makes going out to eat so enjoyable and exhilarating. This is fine dining turned fun dining.”
Nick Dryden of DAAD, designed the dining room. Brock and Dryden worked with local partners Southern Lights Electric (ambient lighting), New Hat (wallpaper), Mobile Fixture (kitchen design) and Kings Upholstery.
Chef de Cuisine Colin Shane, a two-time semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation’s Rising Star Chef award and alum of the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread, is joined in the kitchen by Pastry Chefs Keaton Vasek and Michael Werrell. Bar Director Jonathan Howard and Wine Director Claudette Silber oversee the beverage team, while the service team is led by Hospitality Director Sarah Hong.
The Continental is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Grand Hyatt is located in downtown’s 17-acre Nashville Yards.
The Urban Juicer expands distribution
Nashville-based The Urban Juicer, which bills itself as the area’s longest running juice and smoothie bar, has announced its product line will be distributed into 10 stores and outlets.
According to a release, those entities carrying the products include hotels, Bongo Java Roasting Company outlets and retail locations in Lebanon, Franklin and Clarksville.
The Urban Juicer retail stores are located at 2206 Eighth Ave. S., 1009 Gallatin Pike, The Arcade (downtown), 4021 Charlotte Pike and 1622 21st Ave. S. in Hillsboro Village.
The distribution partners for The Urban Juicer are FreshPoint Inc. and Music City Food Service Inc.
“The move to have our juices sold in other locations has been a long time coming,” Celeste Krenz, owner of the nine-year-old juice company, said in the release. “We have been working toward this expansion and HPP pasteurization for more than a year and a half, and we made it through. It’s important for us to have the best juice recipes and freshness and so important to align our products with businesses that mirror our values and emphasis on nutritional, fresh products and a healthy lifestyle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.