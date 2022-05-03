Officials with Retrograde Coffee have announced they will open a shop in North Nashville’s fast-changing McKissack Park neighborhood this summer.
The café will be located in the Thrive at City Heights building, located at 2710 Clifton Ave. Nashville-based E3 Construction Services developed the site with Thrive.
According to release from Retrograde co-owners Nathan Weinberg, Steve Mabee and Davey Rowe-Mabee, City Heights Retrograde will seat about 60 patrons and also will be home to a MW Real Estate Co. office. Weinberg (read more about his developments here) owns that business.
“We’ve been waiting for the right time and location to expand — and this is both,” Weinberg said in the release. “This move will allow us to grow our brand, expand our offerings and bring a much-needed coffeehouse option to the local students at TSU, Fisk and Meharry, in addition to a walkable option for our neighbors in City Heights.”
The effort to get the café open comes after Retrograde Coffee in November 2021 paid an undisclosed sum for East Nashville business Ugly Mugs Coffee & Tea. The sellers in that transaction were Courtney DeLozier and Jarod DeLozier, with the café retaining its name and vibe.
Nashville-based Ojas Partners (Elam Freeman and Nathan Frost) facilitated the deal between Retrograde and E3 owner John Eldridge.
Retrograde is expected to serve as a catalyst of sorts for luring additional retail and food and beverage businesses to the district, Freeman said.
The first Retrograde Coffee, located at 1305 Dickerson Pike, opened in mid-2018. The business offers coffee, tea, house-made sour-dough bagels, sandwiches, pastries by Dozen Bakery, and local and regional beers.
Thrive at City Heights offers 30 apartments (now available for preleasing) and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. One block away at 26th Avenue and Clifton is located sister property Crave at City Heights, a mixed-use building with 5,000 square feet of commercial space and apartments.
Additional retail tenants at Thrive and Crave at City Heights will be announced in the coming weeks, the release notes.
