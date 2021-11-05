Bakery and café chain Paris Baguette is eyeing the Nashville market for five locations — part of its plan to add 1,000 U.S. locations by 2030.
A release does not note the specific local locations or any franchisees.
Today, Moonachie, New Jersey-based Paris Baguette offers nearly 100 locations in markets in multiple states. The U.S. city located within the closest proximity to Nashville and with the brand is Atlanta (two in suburban locales). Greater Chicago also is home to four of the cafes.
“The Paris Baguette brand is eager to grow in Tennessee and we believe the Nashville market is filled with potential,” Mark Mele, Paris Baguette chief development officer, said in the release. “It’s been a tough year for the industry, but I think this brand has been ahead of the curve in terms of creating the kinds of spaces that work for franchisees.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.