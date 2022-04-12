The parent company of Famous Dave’s is looking to open in Nashville its high-end Mexican cuisine concept Barrio Queen.
According to a release, BBQ Holdings Inc. is also targeting Texas and Florida for the concept. Currently, Arizona is home to seven Barrio Queen locations.
The effort comes as BBQ recently completed the $28 million acquisition of Barrio Queen. The deal is the restaurant company’s largest purchase to date and the third during the past 12 months.
The release does not note an address or area of a future Barrio Queen Nashville location.
Of note, and in addition to Famous Dave’s, BBQ owns Granite City Food and Brewery, Real Urban BBQ, Village Inn, Bakers Square and Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse. The Nashville area is home to three Famous Dave’s restaurants, one each in Franklin, Hermitage and Smyrna.
Barrio Queen was founded in 2011 and bills itself as known for “authentic fine-dining Mexican experience, vibrant atmosphere and extensive tequila offerings.” The brand currently has seven restaurants in Arizona (an eighth is planned).
Of note, Nashville recently saw the opening in SoBro of high-end brand Calacas Mexican Cuisine, located in the tri-branded Marriott building on Korean Veterans Boulevard.
Minnetonka, Minnesota-based BBQ Holdings Inc. will rebrand by quarter’s end as Famous Hospitality Inc. The company has multiple brands with more than 100 company-owned locations and about 200 franchised locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.