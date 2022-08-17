M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers founder Austin Ray announced Wednesday  plans to expand to Murfreesboro — the fifth location for the Nashville chain concept.

M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development located near Interstate 24 Exit 80 at New Salem Road, about a block from a recently opened Costco (see here).

Rose

M.L.Rose Murfreesboro

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

