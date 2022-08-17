M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers founder Austin Ray announced Wednesday plans to expand to Murfreesboro — the fifth location for the Nashville chain concept.
M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development located near Interstate 24 Exit 80 at New Salem Road, about a block from a recently opened Costco (see here).
A release notes an opening date for the future Rutherford County pub will be forthcoming and does not include the cost to get operational. Ray is under contract to purchase the property for an undisclosed sum.
M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will join the original M.L.Rose, which opened on Eighth Avenue South in Melrose in 2008 and sister businesses on Charlotte Avenue in Sylvan Park (2012), in Capitol View in the North Gulch (2017) and in Mt. Juliet (2021).
“Murfreesboro is a community I’ve considered expanding to for some time,” said Ray, whose A.Ray Hospitality which also owns and operates Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen in North Capitol and Melrose Billiard Parlor in Melrose. “My mother (former Davidson County sheriff Gayle Ray) was born and raised in Murfreesboro and graduated from MTSU, and I have many special memories of visiting my grandmother there. It’s easy to see the incredible growth that’s happening [in Murfreesboro and Rutherford County].”
M.L.Rose locations offer a craft beer menu with 36 local and regional ales and lagers on tap, burgers served with waffle fries, nachos and wings, sandwiches and salads. The pubs are open for lunch, dinner, happy hour, late-night drinks and eats, and a weekend brunch.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
