Midtown’s soon-to-open Conrad Hotel has landed three food and beverage businesses, courtesy of James Beard Award- nominated hospitality industry veterans and husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla.
According to a release, Blau and Canteenwalla will open Blue Aster, The Lounge at Blue Aster and Thistle & Rye in May, with the hotel targeting a May 15 opening specifically.
Blue Aster will focus on seafood, Blue Aster will feature cocktails and an afternoon tea service, and Thistle & Rye (located on the third floor of the hotel) will be a “beverage-centric concept” highlighting globally-inspired small plates.
Blau and Canteenwalla — who met at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi — will be joined by Executive Chef Dwayne Edwards, who offers
30 years of experience and formerly served as executive chef at multiple Ritz-Carlton hotel locations throughout the United States. Director of Food and Beverage Jean-Christophe LeVarrat is also bringing 35 years of experience, including at the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Casa del Mar, having most recently led the food and beverage team at the Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California.
"Named for the iconic native Tennessee wildflower, we love that the Aster is known for its unique star shape symbolizing love, wisdom and charm," Blau said in the release. "Kim and I are so excited to bring the culinary inspirations we have gathered and honed over the years to these beautiful restaurants."
The Conrad Nashville offers 234 rooms and occupies 13 floors of the Broadwest building that also features high-end condominiums. The hotel is located at 1620 West End Ave.
