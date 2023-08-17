Miami-based donut shop and café concept The Salty has tapped 12South for its first location in Tennessee.
According to a permit, The Salty eventually will take space in a building under construction and to offer an address of 2311 12th Ave. S.
As the Post reported in May, New York-based Turnbridge Equities landed a permit for construction of the one-story building, which will sit on the lot next to Faherty (read here). The firm purchased the property in May for $6.15 million.
Brentwood’s Bell & Associates is serving as general contractor, with Nashville’s Dryden Architecture + Design also participating. Palos Hills, Ill.-based LJP Architects is listed on the permit (which offers no dollar value). A Turnbridge spokesperson said the future building will include three other spaces to join The Salty.
Founded in 2015 by wife and husband Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, the first The Salty operated as a pop-up via a 1950s Aljoa camper, the business’ website notes. The brand now offers 10 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.
The Salty menu includes about 15 donut types, various coffees, cookies and biscuits.
Officials with The Salty could not be reached for comment regarding a planned opening date.
