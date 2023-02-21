Gus's Fried Chicken — a Memphis-based chain known for its locations offering hearses advertising "chicken worth dying for" — has tapped East Nashville for what will be its only local restaurant.  

According to a permit application, the future Gus’s will be located at 851 Dickerson Pike. Michael Walker, president of Memphis-based WALKERarch LLC, is handling the design work.

