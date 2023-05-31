Craft Brewed — a Melrose retail business focused on micro beers and offering on-site consumption — has been sold and will cease operations under its previous ownership on Wednesday after a 10.5-year run.
Craft Brewed owner Chip DeVier announced via Instagram that the retail operation is "not going out of business. It's just time for a new chapter." DeVier also noted in the social media post that he is not being "forced out" by his landlord.
DeVier did not disclose to the Post the new ownership.
Craft Brewed is located at 2502 Eighth Ave. S. within the city limits of Berry Hill. Offering both packaged products (beer, wine and spirits) and a beer and basic food menu, the business operates from a building owned by local real estate investor Nick Spiva, who paid $400,000 for the property in 2011, Metro records note.
Many patrons of the business credit it for having helped elevate Nashville's craft beer scene following the Great Recession.
DeVier said he plans to focus on other ventures.
"Having a profitable exit strategy for a business should be what every entrepreneur dreams of," DeVier emailed the Post.
DeVier once planned to open a second Craft Brewed and in 2022 he faced civil legal action related to alleged nonpayment for design work at the building, though he countered that the designer "submitted costly and mistake-ridden plans." (Read more here.)
In his Instagram post, DeVier said support from customers, staff and suppliers has been "incalculable."
"It's safe to say we've left our mark on the Nashville beer scene," they posted. "It's been a joyous and wonderful ride."
This story has been updated with additional information from DeVier.