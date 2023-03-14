Fashion retailer Marc Jacobs will offer a boutique in Nashville.
According to a permit application, the Marc Jacobs store will be located at The Mall at Green Hills and represent the brand's first in Tennessee. The city in which a Marc Jacobs-specific store is located and within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta.
The future store, an opening for which has not been announced, will take the space last home to footwear retailer Sarah Flint, located adjacent to Nordstrom.
Based in New York, Marc Jacobs offers clothing, shoes, accessories and fragrances. Its Heaven line targets androgynous youth, while the company’s 2015 “popular lifestyle” campaign featured celebrities such as Sofia Coppola, Cher, Willow Smith, Winona Ryder, Daisy Lowe and Anthony Kiedis, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
The U.S. offered 89 Marc Jacobs-specific retail stores (or stores with significant Marc Jacobs components) as of February, according to scrapehero.com. California, with 19 retail stores, is home to more than 20 percent of all the company’s boutiques.
Norah Buikstra, general manager for The Mall at Green Hill, declined to offer specifics about the future Marc Jacobs, simply noting the upscale retail mall will soon have additional high-profile tenants to announce. As the Post reported Monday, the mall is also slated for a Dolce & Gabbana (read here).