Marc

Fashion retailer Marc Jacobs will offer a boutique in Nashville.

According to a permit application, the Marc Jacobs store will be located at The Mall at Green Hills and represent the brand's first in Tennessee. The city in which a Marc Jacobs-specific store is located and within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta.

Tags

