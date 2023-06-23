Barista Parlor to operate in W hotel

It’s been an eventful month in the Nashville coffee shop labor force. 

Local cafe chain Barista Parlor has seen three temporary shop closures due to employee upheaval this week. As Connor Daryani reports in Post sister publication Nashville Scene, at least 10 employees from the company’s Germantown location were fired or quit last week following an all-staff meeting during which employees aired their grievances. Former employees cited a “toxic dynamic.” 