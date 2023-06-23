It’s been an eventful month in the Nashville coffee shop labor force.
Local cafe chain Barista Parlor has seen three temporary shop closures due to employee upheaval this week. As Connor Daryani reports in Post sister publication Nashville Scene, at least 10 employees from the company’s Germantown location were fired or quit last week following an all-staff meeting during which employees aired their grievances. Former employees cited a “toxic dynamic.”
As a result, 13 more employees and a general manager quit Tuesday. Emmy Albano, the general manager of Barista Parlor’s Hillsboro Village and Marathon Village locations, told staff of her plans to depart due to the Germantown location happenings, and the staff at both locations opted to follow her. Albano told the Scene that the company pushed back on time off, and the employees “weren’t treated like people.”
A letter Albano wrote to management said, in part, “There is no future for us at a company that does not value the hard work & dedication of its workers & continues to promote & support people who silence, dehumanize, & belittle the people who keep this company running & profitable.”
Barista Parlor owner and founder Andy Mumma responded in a statement to the Scene, stating the company offered competitive wages, health care insurance, free coffee, 401(k) match and PTO potential.
“Barista Parlor’s management is saddened by the perpetuation of an unjustified narrative recently advanced by a few former employees…” the statement read. “The company has recently made several new hires and we are excited to have a passionate and enthusiastic staff to serve our wonderful customers in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.”
Similarly, and on June 12, baristas at Three Brothers Coffee went on strike. Three Brothers became the first unionized coffee shop in Nashville in April 2022, the Scene reports.
A common thread between the two organizations is what employees contend is low pay. Three Brothers’ starting pay is $9 an hour with workers proposing a $16 an hour wage. Barista Parlor’s starting wage is $11 an hour. The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, though a living wage for a single adult in Nashville is closer to $18.
In 2022, Barista Parlor was the subject of another workforce upheaval, during which labor advocates protested the firing of a Gulch location employee who had attempted to organize workers to petition for higher wages.
The company is in the midst of opening its headquarters in Wedgewood-Houston this summer. As such, it is phasing out operations at the original Golden Sound location at 610 Magazine St. in The Gulch, with a plan to relocate to the Bill Voorhees Building at SomeraRoad's Paseo South Gulch.