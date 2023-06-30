The owner of Crazy Gnome Brewery in East Nashville is planning a cidery on the city’s south side near used vinyl shop Phonoluxe Records.

Grayson Miller will operate Cyanide Cider at 410 Woodbine St., which sits one block west of Nolensville Road in the heart of the Woodbine commercial district. Miller owns the building, having paid $1.21 million for it in January 2022, Metro records note.

