The owner of Crazy Gnome Brewery in East Nashville is planning a cidery on the city’s south side near used vinyl shop Phonoluxe Records.
Grayson Miller will operate Cyanide Cider at 410 Woodbine St., which sits one block west of Nolensville Road in the heart of the Woodbine commercial district. Miller owns the building, having paid $1.21 million for it in January 2022, Metro records note.
Cyanide Cider will operate, with a taproom and food component, from a portion of the building, which also offers Spanish language broadcast company Radio Luz.
A permit, valued at $200,000, has been issued to allow for renovations for the cidery space. Nashville’s All Professional Construction Company is handling the job.
Miller said he hopes to be open by year's end.
"I've been planning a cidery for about a year to a year-and-a-half," he told the Post.
Miller said Cyanide Cider will be produced by shunning traditional back-sweetening methods.
"We make our dry cider from not-from-concentrate juice and refrain from using any additional sugars or sweeteners in the final product," he said. "Our taproom takes a blend-in-glass approach, allowing the consumer to explore their creativity and empower them to craft their perfect cider to their own tastes."
The hard cider industry is relatively new to Nashville. The city is home to Diskin Cider, which began operations in 2018 and operates a full-scale production/canning facility and taproom in Wedgewood-Houston.
In addition, Brightwood Craft Cider, which launched in 2019, makes cider in a facility located near the airport and, of note, offers its beverages in wine-bottle-esque containers. Also, Blackstone Brewing Company and TailGate Brewery, though both known for their beer, began making cider offered in cans a few years ago.
At one point about five years ago, Roots Cider Company (with its administrative offices in the city) had its cider fermented and canned out of state. The status of that business is unclear.
The Crazy Gnome Brewery beer production facility and taproom operates in a small building at 948 Main St., located behind the structure home to Main Street Liquor Market. The brewery opened in August 2020 and is one of a handful of Davidson County’s more than 20 breweries that does not offer canned and/or bottled beer in local retail establishments.
Miller said he does not plan to can either his cider or his beer "any time soon."