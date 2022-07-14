Last Chance Liquors — an East Nashville-based retail business open since 1946 — will reopen today at 4 p.m.
According to a release, the iconic business was closed for renovation for about 18 months. The address is 837 Dickerson Pike.
The renovation of the 3,000 square foot building resulted in many of the space’s original design elements being retained.
Last Chance Liquors bills itself as the second-oldest alcoholic beverage retail store in Nashville, with its name derived from its location. Before Nashville became a unified metropolitan government, the city limits ended at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Dickerson Pike. At the time, prohibition-era laws in Davidson County prevented the sale of liquor or wine outside of Nashville city limits. As such, the store offered customers a final opportunity to buy alcoholic beverages as they left the city.
H. Jack Stewart started Last Chance Liquors 75 years ago. Today, Aaron Armstrong and Brett Diaz own the business, which Richard Exton Jr. operates.
