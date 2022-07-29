A pizza restaurant and craft cocktail bar is slated to take the L&C Tower space last home Dunn Bros. Coffee, with the entity to own and operate the business already having a downtown Nashville presence.
To be called Ophelia's, the restaurant will offer an address of 401 Church St. and be overseen by Charlotte-based 5th Street Group, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
5th Street Group is owned and operated by Patrick Whalen, Alejandro Torio and Jamie Lynch and oversees Church and Union at 201 Fourth Ave. N. in the ServiceSource Tower (which is located across Church Street from the L&C Tower). Church and Union opened in October 2021 (read here).
5th Street Group is seeking a final site plan approval from the Metro Planning Commission and will go before the body on Sept. 8. The restaurant company declined to comment.
The effort to get Ophelia’s operational comes as South Florida-based commercial real estate companies Tricera Capital and Merrimac Ventures entered the Nashville market in March with the $50.5 million purchase of the L&C Tower (read here).
Dunn Bros. Coffee opened in the iconic high-rise in April 2009 and closed in July 2020, largely due to the pandemic (read here).
Axios first reported (in May) about Ophelia's.
The 30-floor Life & Casualty Tower rises about 410 feet and opened in 1957 as Nashville's only skyscraper at the time. The building ranked among the tallest in the Southeast and as Tennessee’s tallest until 1965, when Memphis’ 100 North Main at 430 feet topped it. Nashville now offers eight completed buildings taller than the L&C Tower and four more under construction that will be taller.
