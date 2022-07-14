The Kroger Co. is opening a delivery facility in Nashville to help the grocery retailer deliver products directly to consumers.
The 40,000-square-foot facility is located on Polk Avenue in South Nashville and works in conjunction with Kroger’s Atlanta fulfillment center, according to a release. The project will create 180 jobs, Gov. Bill Lee said.
"Kroger Delivery offers customers a truly differentiated service. Orders are transported in refrigerated trucks and delivered by trained Kroger uniformed associates, giving customers an unparalleled white glove delivery experience," said Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president and head of e-commerce. "Kroger Delivery is part of our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem that provides customers with fresh and quality products when and where they want it — all with zero compromise and at an incredible value."
From the new Nashville site, Kroger will deliver to customers as far as 90 miles away, the company said. The announcement came in conjunction with news that Cincinnati-based Kroger had established a similar facility in the Chicago area.
Kroger Delivery is a partnership with Ocado Group, established in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In