An Indian restaurant is planned for the West End corridor, with the future location to be the fourth such business located along the bustling urban street.

According to a permit, Hyderabad House Restaurant will be located at 106 29th Ave. N. in a building near Centennial Park and most recently home to Cori’s Dog House. Franklin had offered a Hyderabad House, with the restaurant now closed.

106 29th Ave. N.

106 29th Ave. N. as seen in 2019

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.