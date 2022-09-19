An Indian restaurant is planned for the West End corridor, with the future location to be the fourth such business located along the bustling urban street.
According to a permit, Hyderabad House Restaurant will be located at 106 29th Ave. N. in a building near Centennial Park and most recently home to Cori’s Dog House. Franklin had offered a Hyderabad House, with the restaurant now closed.
Ravi Shetkar will serve as owner of the restaurant business. He said he plans to open Hyderabad House in October. Shetkar owns Woodlands Saffron Indian Kitchen at Fifth + Broadway. He said Hyderabad House Restaurant will offer a seven-day-per-week buffet.
"It's a great location," Shetkar said of the West End corridor space.
Janice Lagasse owns the building from which the future Indian restaurant will operate. The Lagasse family is known within the local real estate industry for its multiple property holdings.
A permit, valued at $32,000, has been issued for the build-out of the space.
As noted, the West End corridor is home to three Indian restaurants: Bombay Palace, Sitar and the previously mentioned Woodlands.
The building in which Hyderabad House will operate once accommodated, prior to Cori’s, Mexican restaurant U.S. Border Cantina.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
