Columbia-based ice cream shop business Hattie Jane’s Creamery will close its Franklin shop at year’s end and expand its Maury County headquarters space, with the latter move expected to carry a roughly $1 million price tag.
Hattie Jane’s Founder and CEO Claire Crowell said the Columbia expansion is being undertaken, in large part, to elevate retail and wholesale efforts.
The downtown Columbia location (see here) employs about 15 people collectively working in the scoop shop and production facilities.
Specifically, Crowell will move Hattie Jane’s production facility (located in the back of the Columbia location) into a warehouse positioned behind the scoop shop building. This will yield an increase of production space from about 300 square feet to 2,000 square feet. In addition to kitchen and production space, the warehouse will be used for storage and packaging.
Crowell said the goal is to begin the buildout in the new year and complete the project by summer 2023.
Crowell leases the scoop shop and will be leasing a warehouse from TJ Crowell Properties LLC, overseen by Tyler Crowell (Claire’s husband).
The Hattie Jane’s Creamery Franklin location opened in April 2021 and employs about 12 people, who can be transferred to another location accordingly if desired.
Crowell said the Franklin location has not been as successful as hoped.
“A closure is always bittersweet, but I believe strongly that an entrepreneur should not linger over something that’s not working and instead concentrate on what is working,” Crowell, who founded the business in 2013, told the Post. “We’ve embraced Columbia and Columbia has embraced us, and we want to focus our growth there first by expanding our production capacity at our Columbia headquarters. Our next goal is growth within the Nashville community, and we can’t do that without Columbia.”
Hattie Jane’s Creamery also operates in Murfreesboro and at downtown Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall in Fifth + Broadway. The company undertakes nationwide shipping, with its pints found in all three Nashville Turnip Truck locations.