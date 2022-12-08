Columbia-based ice cream shop business Hattie Jane’s Creamery will close its Franklin shop at year’s end and expand its Maury County headquarters space, with the latter move expected to carry a roughly $1 million price tag.

Hattie Jane’s Founder and CEO Claire Crowell said the Columbia expansion is being undertaken, in large part, to elevate retail and wholesale efforts.

