Hugo

Hugo Boss — the German-based high-end fashion company perhaps best known for its men’s suits and various fragrances — has tapped The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee retail location.

According to a permit valued at $85,000, the store will be taking space last occupied by fashion retailer Indochino and is expected to be open by early summer.

