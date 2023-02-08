Hugo Boss — the German-based high-end fashion company perhaps best known for its men’s suits and various fragrances — has tapped The Mall at Green Hills for its first Tennessee retail location.
According to a permit valued at $85,000, the store will be taking space last occupied by fashion retailer Indochino and is expected to be open by early summer.
The city that offers a Hugo Boss and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta. Charlotte also offers a Hugo Boss, with Cincinnati and Louisville home to Hugo Boss outlet stores.
Founded in 1924, Hugo Boss manufactures in Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey and the United States (in Cleveland).
Hugo Boss offers fashion items for both women and men and is often associated with global celebrities. Its perfumes and colognes are highly rated among companies that make both clothing and fragrances.
Norah Buikstra, general manager for The Mall at Green Hills, said Hugo Boss is a "perfect fit with our other luxury boutiques. And stay tuned as we have even more surprises to announce very soon.”
The permit notes Newark, New Jersey-based Kenneth Park Architects is designing the Hugo Boss space. Various The Mall at Green Hills retailers offer products from Hugo Boss, among other high-end fashion brands.