Hendersonville-based Rothwell Development Company has announced it has signed a development agreement with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to open 12 shops in the greater Nashville area.
According to a release, the agreement allow for an option to open an additional 15 to 20 Bad Ass Coffee locations in the market. Financial terms and specific locations were not disclosed.
This represents the single-most-significant development agreement for Bad Ass Coffee, which was purchased in mid-2019 by Centennial, Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company. Bad Ass began operations in 1989 in Hawaii and offers 23 franchise locations.
Per the agreement, Rothwell Development will open 18 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii units in Tennessee with four stores in Knoxville and two in Gatlinburg, in addition to the 12 in greater Nashville.
Bad Ass bills itself as offering premium Hawaiian coffee from Kauai, Waialua (Oahu) and Maui. In addition to Colorado and Hawaii, the chain has a presence in California, Florida, Kentucky (Lexington), Minnesota, Utah and Virginia.
“We felt very comfortable throughout our evaluation process with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii because they share the same values in business and customer relationship that we do at Rothwell Development,” Cody Rothwell, RDC president, said in the release. “When we saw the team that Bad Ass Coffee CEO Scott Snyder has developed, from sales and marketing to franchise operations and support, it was more than impressive.”
The Post was unable to determine details regarding Rothwell Development.
The effort to establish a Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii presence in Nashville comes as Grants Pass, Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee is doing likewise (read here).
