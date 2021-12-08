Three-year-old Charlotte Avenue restaurant Hathorne has a new chef in Mathew Meeker, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reported.
Restaurateur John Stephenson has seen several chefs come through the Hathorne kitchen.
Meeker comes to the fine dining restaurant with experience in the kitchens of local restaurants Butcher & Bee and Peninsula and Sean Brock projects Husk, The Continental, Joyland.
He also worked on several pop-up dining experiences in the past year.
“Hathorne is a fun place to eat, and I have such respect for the identity John and his team have created there,” Meeker said, via the Scene. “My culinary viewpoint of using both seasonally fresh and preserved ingredients in dishes aligns with the menu that guests know and love. I look forward to building on favorites and pushing Hathorne forward.”
“We are delighted to bring Mathew into the kitchen at Hathorne,” Stephenson added. “He’s an immensely talented young chef who has garnered a lot of experience in kitchens I respect and enjoy. Mathew already has a rapport with the team at Hathorne, and I look forward to the continuation of what we’ve built here, along with his fresh ideas.”
