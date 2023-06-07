Mixed-use tower Albion in the Gulch has landed Jolie’s Café, with the food and beverage business to open this summer.
A New York-based group will own and operate what is, according to a release, a new concept. The Post was unable to identify the owners.
The release notes the future 1,000-square-foot coffee and retail shop will offer a “European cafe feel" and feature beverages and baked items (with a focus on organic options), household dry goods and “Nashville-inspired gifts.”
In addition, Jolie's is seeking a permit to allow the sale of beer, a Metro document notes.
With a price tag of about $140 million, the recently opened Albion in the Gulch offers 415 for-rent residential units and an address of 645 Division St.
