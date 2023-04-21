Ex-Tennessee Titan offensive lineman Zach Piller and wife Victoria Piller own the business, which also offers locations in North Capitol (near First Horizon Park and across Jefferson Street from Germantown) and Franklin. Neighbors focuses on wings, sandwiches, burgers and craft beer.
The permit notes Franklin’s MTLC Building Group is handling the build-out of the space.
The Sylvan Park Neighbors opened in 2011, with the north side sister business having begun operations in 2018 (read here).
Nashville’s MarketStreet Enterprises owns the retail component of Icon, having paid $5.9 million for it in 2012, Metro records show. Tenants include Asian restaurants Sunda and Otaku Ramen, a Fifth Third Bank branch and boutique retailer Blush, among others.
City Fire seemingly closed in early 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit.
