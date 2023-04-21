Gulch mixed-use tower Icon is slated for Neighbors, the local sports bar that got its start in Sylvan Park and offers three area locations.

According to a permit, valued at $250,000, the bar will take the space last home to City Fire. The address is 610 12th Ave. S.

Icon

The Icon retail spaces as seen in 2018

