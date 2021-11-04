Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept store from parent company Q51, will open in The Gulch’s Thompson Hotel on Nov. 15.
To offer both “luxury custom” and ready-to-wear men’s clothing, the retail shop will take half the space last home to boot retailer The Frye Company. The address of the future Gulch shop is 401 11th Ave. S., with the other half of the space to accommodate the soon-to-open Rustler Hat Co.
Terms of the lease and the cost to get operational were not disclosed in a release.
Opening its first store in 2003, Dallas-based Q Clothier offers customized suits, shirts, pants, sport jackets, collars, cuffs, pockets, buttons, jacket linings and monograms. Rye 51 offers “small batch” clothing that is ready to wear at purchase, according to the release. As noted, both brands focus on men’s fashion.
“We are delighted to find a home in the ever-growing Nashville community,” Raja Ratan, CEO and founder of Q Clothier, said in the release. “Further, to have the opportunity to partner with one of Nashville’s trendiest hotels, The Thompson Hotel, is an ideal position to allow us to offer locals and visitors alike a one-on-one customized shopping experience.”
Dallas-based Q51 is a family owned company with more than 50 years of operations in the clothing business. Q Clothier and Rye 51 can both be found in Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. Other cities include New Orleans, Houston, Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Little Rock.
