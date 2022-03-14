Ice cream and beverage-focused The Nashville Sundae Club is now open in The Gulch.
The new restaurant is located at 335 11th Ave. S. in the Three Thirty Three Building, with Red Pebbles Hospitality owning and operating the business. TNSC replaces Blue Stripes Cacao Shop — also a Red Pebbles concept — which opened in March 2021.
Terms of the lease with Three Thirty Three owner MarketStreet Enterprises are not being disclosed.
According to a release, The Nashville Sundae Club menu will feature ice cream scoops, sundaes, alcoholic milkshakes, cocktails, basic breakfast items, coffees and nonalcoholic beverages.
Of note, TNSC will offer selections from Madison, Wisconsin-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Sundae Club concept to Nashville,” Howard Greenstone, Red Pebbles Hospitality CEO, said in the release. "We hope to become Nashville’s go-to destination when you’re in the mood for something sweet.”
The Nashville Sundae Club is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Red Pebbles also owns and operates Adele's, Shep's Delicatessen, The 404 Kitchen, Gertie's Whiskey Bar, Ella's on Second and Sadie's.
The opening comes after Greenstone and some fellow investors paid $5.85 million in August 2021 for the Gulch space located at mixed-use tower Twelve Twelve and last home to both Pemrose and, prior to that, Fin and Pearl (read here).
