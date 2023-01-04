A San Francisco-based high-end jewelry retailer with a presence in 18 states and supporting environmentally sensitive precious metals mining practices has tapped The Gulch for its first location in Tennessee.

According to a Metro permit valued at $400,000, Brilliant Earth Jewelry will operate at 1114 Pine St. in the W Nashville hotel building. The space sits across the street from the back of the structure housing live bluegrass music venue The Station Inn (see here).

