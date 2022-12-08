The Gulch location of hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl will move in spring 2023 to a building located catty-corner from the current space and last home to bar Fat Kat Slim’s.

According to a release, the future Party Fowl space will offer indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate about 350 guests, considerably more than the 150 patrons the current building at 719 Eighth Ave. S. can host. The property to which the restaurant will move is located adjacent to the Frugal MacDoogal Liquor Warehouse building and offers an address of 730 Eighth Ave. S.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 11.49.00 AM.png

An image of the building last home to Fat Kat Slims as it will look for Party Fowl
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.32.44 PM.png

The future Party Fowl building is marked by the red icon.

