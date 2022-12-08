The Gulch location of hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl will move in spring 2023 to a building located catty-corner from the current space and last home to bar Fat Kat Slim’s.
According to a release, the future Party Fowl space will offer indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate about 350 guests, considerably more than the 150 patrons the current building at 719 Eighth Ave. S. can host. The property to which the restaurant will move is located adjacent to the Frugal MacDoogal Liquor Warehouse building and offers an address of 730 Eighth Ave. S.
A cost to make the move and a hoped-for date of opening are not included in the release.
Bob Bass and Charles Debray own the property currently home to Party Fowl, while Nashville’s Crowell family owns the building to which the restaurant business will relocate. It is unclear if Bass and Debray either have their property under contract to be sold or are looking for a replacement tenant.
The upstairs of the future Party Fowl space will be called The Coop and seat about 90 patrons, the release notes. It will offer a full bar, an open-air patio, and views of the city. Multiple large TVs and three full-service bars will be part of the overall space.
Nashville-based Collaborative Studio is serving as architect.
Austin Smith and Nick Jacobson opened Party Fowl in 2014 with the Gulch location. Other outposts are found in Murfreesboro, Donelson, Cool Springs, Chattanooga, Destin (Florida), Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium.
Smith said the business' lease will run through at least 2032.
“It’s bittersweet to leave our first location, as that’s the restaurant that started it all,” Smith said in the release. “These past eight-and-a-half years have been good to us. There are a lot of memories in that building, but this is a huge opportunity for us, and we are so excited to be able to welcome double the amount of hot chicken lovers through our doors.”
Fat Kat Slims, known for its 1950s décor and theme, opened in 2019 and seemingly closed during the summer.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.