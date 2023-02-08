Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain Snooze An A.M. Eatery is targeting The Gulch for its second Nashville location.
According to a permit, Snooze will operate at mixed-use building Crossroads at The Gulch, located at 801 Division St. The permit is valued at $1.4 million and references 4,000 square feet of space for the future restaurant. The Scottsdale, Arizona, office of interior design firm Zebra seemingly is participating in the effort.
The permit comes as Snooze opened in late 2021 at Hunters Station, located at 975 Main St. in East Nashville (read here).
Snooze focuses on breakfast and brunch, with its restaurants found in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas. The company website lists approximately 50 locations, with each restaurant open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days per week.
Officials with Snooze An A.M. Eatery, founded in 2006, could not be reached for comment.
Seattle-based Security Properties owns Crossroads at The Gulch, having paid almost $81 million for the retail and apartment building in 2019 (read here). At the time, the building was called Broadstone Gulch.
