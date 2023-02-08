Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain Snooze An A.M. Eatery is targeting The Gulch for its second Nashville location.

According to a permit, Snooze will operate at mixed-use building Crossroads at The Gulch, located at 801 Division St. The permit is valued at $1.4 million and references 4,000 square feet of space for the future restaurant. The Scottsdale, Arizona, office of interior design firm Zebra seemingly is participating in the effort.

Crossroads

Crossroads at The Gulch

