New York-based Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer — billed as a “gourmet” hamburger restaurant with sandwiches priced at about $20 minimum and interiors with a Big Apple vibe — will open by year’s end at downtown Nashville’s 211 Commerce building.
According to a release, owners (and husband-and-wife Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan) also plan a Black Tap for Dallas and Miami. The trio of future outposts will yield 21 Black Tap locations, with the restaurant offering a presence in six U.S. states and nine countries by early 2023.
The release does not note either terms of the lease at 211 Commerce or Black Tap’s cost to get operational.
Black Tap began business as a 15-seat counter bar in New York's Soho district. It is now found in multiple locations in NYC, the Las Vegas strip, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Verbier, Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain. The brand is known, in part, for its CrazyShake, variations of which are priced starting at $15.
Relatedly, Black Tap will be taking space at Dallas' Victory Park and at Miami’s Brickell City Centre.
Via an LLC, private equity real estate manager Velocis and Lincoln Property Company, both based in Dallas, own the building, having paid $50.25 million for it in late February (read here). The companies said in a release at the time that they planned to give the structure a roughly $13 million update, which seemingly is completed.
Opened in 2000 and also until recently called the Baker Donelson Center, the 11-story Class A tower sits at the address from which its name derives.
"The Dallas, Nashville and Miami markets are all seeing strong growth and have thriving restaurant scenes,” Mulligan said in the release. “We've spent hundreds of hours exploring each one to ensure we could bring something fresh to each city. We're looking forward to sharing the Black Tap experience — from our craft burgers and New York vibes to our original artwork and murals and DJ-curated beats."
