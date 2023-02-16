The Germantown building last home to Saint Stephen is now being eyed for Pelato Italian Restaurant.
According to a permit application filed with Metro, married couple Theresa Scotto and Anthony Scotto will own and operate Pelato Italian Restaurant in the cinderblock structure. The address is 1300 Third Ave. N.
The Scottos own Luogo, which is located in mixed-use building Twelve Twelve in The Gulch and opened in late 2022 (read here).
The permit, valued at $500,000, notes Nashville-based City Construction will serve as the contractor for the build-out of the 6,900-square-foot space. CDP Architecture, which is also locally based, is handling design work.
The Scottos could not be reached for comment regarding an opening date and other details related to menu and décor.
Saint Stephen closed in November 2022 after a 3.5-year run (read here). Previously, the building accommodated restaurant Mop/Broom.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based restaurant real estate and ownership company Fresh Capital owns the property, having paid $900,000 for it in February 2015, Metro records show.
