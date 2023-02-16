The Germantown building last home to Saint Stephen is now being eyed for Pelato Italian Restaurant.

According to a permit application filed with Metro, married couple Theresa Scotto and Anthony Scotto will own and operate Pelato Italian Restaurant in the cinderblock structure. The address is 1300 Third Ave. N.

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 3.34.05 PM.png

1300 Third Ave. N. as seen in 2022

