A Frank Sinatra-focused bar in downtown near Printers Alley will open on April 15, with country singer Trisha Yearwood to perform at the private unveiling.

The business — to be called Sinatra Bar and Lounge — will operate from the first floor of the Southern Turf building, which accommodates Skull’s Rainbow room in its basement space.

Frank

The Southern Turf Building as seen in late 2022

