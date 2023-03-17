A Frank Sinatra-focused bar in downtown near Printers Alley will open on April 15, with country singer Trisha Yearwood to perform at the private unveiling.
The business — to be called Sinatra Bar and Lounge — will operate from the first floor of the Southern Turf building, which accommodates Skull’s Rainbow room in its basement space.
Located at 222 Fourth Ave. N. and also addressing Printers Alley, the Queen Anne-style Southern Turf Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing property in the Printers Alley Historic District. It opened in 1885.
Nashville-based Icon Entertainment Group — known for, among others, its downtown-based Skull's, Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline museums, and House of Cards live magic venue — is teaming with Frank Sinatra Enterprises on the business venture.
As part of a private invite-only April 14 opening, SiriusXM’s Siriusly Sinatra channel will present a live special featuring Yearwood.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming opening of Sinatra Bar & Lounge,” Icon Entertainment Group CEO Bill Miller said in a release. “In my 10 years of living in Nashville, this is undoubtedly the most anticipated opening of any venue I’ve seen here, and it speaks to Frank Sinatra’s ongoing appeal to multiple generations. We look forward to providing our guests with a dining and entertainment experience second to none.”
Nashville-based Remick Architecture handled design work, with Brentwood-based Bell Construction to serve as general contractor. A cost for the project has not been disclosed.
Relatedly, The Southern Turf Lofts (approximately six high-end residential units occupying the building's second and third floors) and The Southern Turf Club (a members-only venue for the fourth floor with an outdoor rooftop space) are part of the building. Both will open at on date not yet announced.
Originally planned to have opened in 2020, and as the Post reported in May 2019, work on Sinatra Bar and Lounge was delayed due to the pandemic.
Sinatra Bar and Lounge is being billed to offer a “Manhattan meets Palm Springs ambiance,” the release notes. The high-end small-plates menu will feature “many of the Chairman of the Board’s favorite Italian recipes.” Sinatra’s drink of choice, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (or Old No. 7 as he called it), will be highlighted, along with the new Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select (read more here).
Miller paid $6 million for the stately four-story stone building in 2017.
In the release, Icon did not announced the extent of any Sinatra collectibles (photos, vinyl albums, clothing, etc.) that Sinatra Bar and Lounge will feature. However, Miller is known for his major collections involving magic, music and entertainment in general. Nancy Sinatra and Tina Sinatra, Frank's daughters, are supporting the effort, the release notes.
The Southern Turf Building is located on a stretch of Fourth Avenue North, from Church Street on the south to Commerce Street on the north, that is home to four boutique hotels. Printers Alley, as noted, is positioned one-half block to the east.
In addition to the Cash and Cline museums, House of Cards and Skull's, Icon Entertainment operates and manages Nudie’s Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash’s Bar and BBQ.
Throughout a seven-decade career, Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. He died in 1998.
