A Prince’s Hot Chicken is slated for a North Nashville site located about three blocks east of the Tennessee State University campus.
According to a permit, Prince’s will operate from a future building to offer about 5,470 square feet at 2609 Jefferson St. The restaurant will seemingly replace the Prince’s that opened in 1989 on Ewing Drive in North Davidson County. That business closed in mid-2019 after a car slammed into the building accommodating what many consider an institution of the local food and beverage scene (read here).
Since the closure, Prince’s Hot Chicken has operated near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County, at a food truck stationed at Yee-Haw Brewing company brewery and distillery in SoBro, and at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
“This is the first year since we have been in business that we weren't somewhere in North Nashville,”Prince Jeffries, the business’ owner, told Post sister publication Nashville Scene after the north side closing almost four years ago. “So we've got to get back down there.”
Located just off of Dickerson Pike, the Ewing Street Prince’s location was a destination for hot chicken lovers and food television shows.
According to Metro records, Mario Hambrick and Greg Sanford own the property to eventually offer the building to house Prince’s. Hambrick, who owns Free At Last Bail Bonds, has been involved with Prince’s for years (read here).
The Post was unable to determine an opening date for the future Prince’s.
Buchanan Arts District building to see takeout eatery
The Buchanan Arts District building home to Centric Architecture is slated for North Nashville soul food restaurant Traphouse Wingz.
According to a permit, an existing structure (seemingly located to the right of the Centric Architecture space) will see its approximately 990 square feet of space updated for the business. Known for its burgers, fries and chicken, Traphouse Wingz apparently will focus on takeout business when it opens.
The address is 1204 Buchanan St., with Centric providing the design, the permit notes.
An LLC that includes developer Kelly Bonadies and veteran local real estate professional Bert Mathews in late 2019 paid $1.8 million for the building (and two other properties), which was updated for Centric (read more here).
Traphouse Wingz operates from a building located nearby at 1613 Buchanan St. That property was listed for sale for $2.8 million in November 2022 (read here).
The Buchanan Arts District is generally considered as spanning Buchanan Street from Ninth Avenue on the east to D.B. Todd Boulevard on the west. Anchor businesses include — in addition to Centric Architecture — Jackson Builders, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria and Willie B’s, among others.