Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts has announced that Harper’s Steakhouse will open Aug. 18 in downtown's Rolling Mill Hill.
Located at 2 Lea Ave., Harper’s will operate from about 9,000 square feet in mixed-use building Peabody Plaza.
Relatedly, the company (read more here) recently named industry veteran Heather Karst to serve as general manager of the restaurant (read here). The Harper’s team also includes Steve Weaver as director of operations, Senior Culinary Director Rodman Shields and Eric Friedline as corporate chef.
According to a release, Harper’s is billed as a “globally inspired steakhouse” with influences from Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Franklin-based Barnett Design Group led architectural design efforts for the space.
“We believe Harper’s will set itself apart from other steakhouse options with its beautiful design, energetic atmosphere, an incredible menu with international flair and experiential presentation,” Imran Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts, said in the release. “We look forward to becoming a welcoming gathering place for our neighbors and a destination for any occasion for locals and visitors alike. We can’t wait to introduce Harper’s to Nashville.”
