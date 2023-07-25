Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts has announced that Harper’s Steakhouse will open Aug. 18 in downtown's Rolling Mill Hill.

Located at 2 Lea Ave., Harper’s will operate from about 9,000 square feet in mixed-use building Peabody Plaza.

Imran Sheikh
Emma Bonnet (right), daughter of Picnic Cafe owner Kathy Bonnet, assists a customer at the restaurant's new location.