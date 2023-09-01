The Chicago-based parent company of Mexican restaurant concept Federales is slated to open in The Gulch in 2024.
Nashville Business Journal reports the restaurant will operate at 636 Division St. in a small office building previously housing the pre-leasing center for high-rise Albion in the Gulch.
Chicago-based Albion Residential in April 2022 paid $5 million for the property, which is located within an area in which The Gulch and Pie Town overlap and across Division Street from the company's 20-story mixed-use tower.
NBJ reports Federales operates locations in Chicago, Dallas and Denver, with the restaurant offering tacos, enchiladas, nachos, margaritas, frozen cocktails and tequila. The future restaurant will include an outdoor patio and local art.
An entity affiliated with Albion Residential has landed a permit to conduct interior demolition work, according to the publication.
Church Street lands cigar bar to replace similar business
A cigar bar called The Ariston is slated for the downtown space most recently occupied by a similar business.
According to a permit filed with the city’s beer board, the business will be located at 508 Church St.
Blend Bar and Davidoff Cigars operated from the space from 2015 until its closing about three months ago.
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the owners of The Ariston also own East Nashville cocktail bar Martha, My Dear; Nashville Cigar (formerly Uptown’s Smoke Shop) and Franklin Cigar. The latter two businesses offer cigars, craft beer and smoking lounges. There is no connection between the ownership of The Ariston and Blend.
Nashville’s Anchor Investments owns the Church Street space from which The Ariston will operate. An opening date is unclear.
World of Beer sets opening date for Midtown debut
World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, a U.S. restaurant chain known for locations that offer up to 300 craft ales and lagers, will open in Midtown on Sept. 7.
According to a release, this will be the concept’s first Tennessee location.
The WOB will be located in a ground-level retail space of mixed-use building 2010 West End (see here) and will be the first commercial tenant in the 25-story tower.
Based in Tampa and founded in 2007, WOB bills its restaurants as featuring up to 50 beers on tap and hundreds more in cans and bottles.
“Between our bar and food menu, and outdoor patio, we offer an unparalleled experience to our guests,” Andrew Dawson, WOB Nashville managing partner, said in the release. “Combined with the shared anticipation and the amazing outreach from the residents of Nashville, we are confident we will see nothing but success when entering this market.”