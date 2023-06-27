Marble Fox Brewing Company has opened in the Gulch building last home to Jackalope Brewing Co.
Local businessmen John Eibl Sr., John Eibl Jr. and Andrew Brophy own the craft beer company, which offers an address of 701 Eighth Ave. S. This is the trio’s first brewery business.
Eibl Sr. — whose late grandfather worked for Pabst Brewing Co. and whose great-grandfather was the brewmaster for the since-closed Foxhead Brewing in Waukesha, Wis. — told the Post that Marble Fox is offering six beers on tap and is planning to have a handful more.
“Will offer canned beer to buy [at the brewery] but have not started that process yet,” he said, adding that the business will soon provide an outdoor space also.
The Marble Fox hours of operation are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.
Work starts on NYC restaurant in Wedgewood-Houston
Work is underway on the Wedgewood-Houston space for Pastis, a French restaurant concept based in New York City.
Development of the establishment — from James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr — is being undertaken at AJ Capital Partners’ May Hosiery Co-op complex via a permit valued at $4.9 million. Global design firm Gensler, which offers a local office, is the architect.
The first Pastis opened in New York's Meatpacking District in 1999. A new location began operations down the street from the original in 2019. A Miami location is set to open later this year.
Starr’s Philadelphia-based Starr restaurant company owns restaurants, in addition to NYC and Philadelphia, in Florida and Washington, D.C.
Barstool Nashville opens downtown
Barstool Nashville has opened in the downtown building last home to Joe’s Crab Shack.
The restaurant and bar, which is affiliated with sports- and pop culture-focused digital media company Barstool Sports, will be open seven days per week, according to the concept’s social media page. The address is 123 Second Ave. S.
The owner of the bar is an LLC that is loosely associated with Barstool Sports. Penn Entertainment Inc. (formerly Penn National Gaming), a provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and media, in early 2020 acquired a 36-percent interest in Barstool Sports Inc. in a deal valued at $163 million, according to a release at the time.
In January, Penn Entertainment opened sports bars in Chicago and, in March, in Philadelphia and is planning a location in Scottsdale, Ariz. Nashville is the fourth location.
Barstool operates primarily as a marketing vehicle for Penn Entertainment's interactive gaming efforts and not as a gambling business in the strict sense.
Joe’s Crabshack closed in September 2022 after a roughly 20-year run.